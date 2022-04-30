Buoyed by their thrilling win over SunRisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans stand on the cusp of becoming the first team to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs in their debut season. Hardik Pandya, especially, has impressed several current and former cricketers with his leadership skills. With GT leading the IPL 2022 points table, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that Pandya reminds him of Rohit Sharma when he was first made captain of the Mumbai Indians, adding that the added responsibility of leadership has transformed the all-rounder into a much-improved batter.

"What I see with Hardik is exactly what happened to Rohit Sharma when he first got the captaincy of Mumbai Indians midway through the season (in IPL 2013). Suddenly (we saw) Rohit Sharma from playing those lovely cameos of 40s, 50s, and 60s, now staying right till the end and taking responsibility. His shot selections became much better (with his captaincy). Similarly, you can see that happening with Hardik, his shot selection is absolutely terrific," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Of course, he's an outstanding fielder and (that was the case with) Rohit Sharma, he was a brilliant fielder in the covers and close-in as well (in those days). So, Pandya is showing those qualities too and that's why Gujarat Titans are doing so well," he added.

Pandya, who was released by MI ahead of the mega auction, was roped in by GT as one of three draft picks alongside Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

In seven matches so far, Hardik has scored 305 runs at an average of 61, including three half-centuries. He has also contributed with the ball for his team, picking up four wickets.