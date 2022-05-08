Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli is in the middle of a poor run of form in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that the batting icon has nothing to prove, but is failing to put on big scores due to the pressure on him at the moment. He said that Kohli would be wondering why he is not being able to perform at the same levels that he has done for so long in his career.

"Virat Kohli is a great player. He has nothing to prove. The bad form he is in now is because he has the pressure to prove himself and he has already done that in IPL," Shoaib Akhtar told Sportskeeda ahead of RCB's match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

"He just needs to go out there and enjoy the game," Akhtar opined.

"He is trying too hard to score runs. He is thinking, 'I'm Virat Kohli and I'm not being able to do what I have always been doing'. This is that time when you realise you are only a human being," the pace legend said.

"Humans fail. But people like Virat, legends, they know now to make a strong comeback after failures. And the world is pushing him down to his knees," Akhtar said.

Promoted

On Sunday, Kohli's poor form continued against SRH as he fell for a golden duck - his third of the season and second against the same opposition.

Jagadeesha Suchith opened the bowling for SRH and Kohli chipped an innocuous looking delivery straight to Kane Williamson at short midwicket off the first delivery of the match as RCB got off to a horror start after opting to bat.