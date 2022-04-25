Delhi Capitals were left fuming after the on-field umpires did not call a possible no-ball on the third delivery of the final over against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The players led by Rishabh Pant first gestured towards the batters -- Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk back to the dugout and then assistant coach Pravin Amre came out to the middle to have a word with on-field umpire. Former India pacer RP Singh has said that this entire incident "sets a wrong example" and something like this should never happen.

"There were many senior figures in the dugout. Shane Watson tried to reason with Rishabh Pant but the kind of decision Pant took to call back the batters, it is a little hard to understand. Something like that should not happen. There is no debate, something like that should not happen. This is very wrong and it sets a wrong example. You can debate whether it was a no-ball or not but to call back your players, it is wrong," RP Singh said on Cricbuzz.

"I have seen Ricky Ponting in international matches, he has gone to the third-umpire to complain but these things he has never done. If Ricky Ponting was there, I am sure that something like that would not have happened," he further stated.

With Delhi needing 36 runs to win off the final over, Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy bowled a full-toss on the third ball of the over and Delhi Capitals batter Rovman Powell smashed it for a six. However, the Delhi Capitals contingent thought that it was a no-ball and the players started gesturing from the dugout.

Pant was then seen gesticulating to the two batters to come off the field. Assistant coach Amre then made his way to the ground to talk to the on-field umpire.

When Amre was talking to the umpire, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler had walked towards the Delhi Capitals dugout to have a word with Rishabh Pant.

Promoted

In the end, Obed McCoy was able to deliver the final three balls on a good spot and Delhi Capitals stumbled to a 15-run loss.

After the game, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was fined 100% of his match fees while Shardul Thakur saw his 50% matches fees being deducted. Pravin Amre was also fined 100% match fees and was also given a one-match ban.