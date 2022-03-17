Yuzvendra Chahal knows how to tickle the funny bones and his antics were there for the world to see as the Rajasthan Royals' new signing took over the franchise's Twitter account for a while and left everyone in splits with his hilarious tweets. He even went on to announce from the handle that he will be leading the franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2022. "Meet RR new captain @yuzi_chahal," read a tweet on the official handle of Rajasthan Royals. To this, Rajasthan Royals' regular captain Sanju Samson reacted saying: "Congrats Yuzi."

Congrats Yuzi — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 16, 2022

This was not the only antic that Chahal was upto, as another funny tweet on the account stated that if it manages to get 10000 retweets, then Chahal would open alongside Jos Buttler 'uncle'.

10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle pic.twitter.com/2gjr1GxdWK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Chahal even went on to send a DM to Jos Buttler and the message read: "Hi josh baby I love you so much."

Account was hacked, ignore all tweets and DMs pic.twitter.com/VTZsn7B35P — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Finally, Chahal had to be asked by franchise's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara to log off Twitter. Sangakkara in his message said: "Get off Twitter, Sanga".

The IPL 2022 season will kickstart on March 26 and the franchise is placed in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Sanju Samson's team will face SunRisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on March 29 at MCA Stadium in Pune.