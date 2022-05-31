The IPL 2022 came to an end on Sunday night as Gujarat Titans clinched the title in their debut season after the side defeated Rajasthan Royals in the IPL final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya-led side defeated RR by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to win the title. With the tournament now over, former India captain Sachin Tendulkar picked his T20 Team of the Season and named Hardik Pandya as his skipper.

The Master Blaster picked Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan as his openers. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is at No.3 spot in Sachin's side while Hardik, David Miller, Liam Livingstone and Dinesh Karthik make up the middle and lower-order.

Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are the frontline bowling options in Tendulkar's XI.

While talking about captain Hardik Pandya on his official YouTube channel, Tendulkar said: "For me, Hardik was the standout captain this season as he was very clear in his mind. He was pro-active, it happens a lot of time that a captain places a fielder at the boundary after a four has been scored. I always say, 'don't regret, celebrate'. If you are able to celebrate, that means that the captain is able to outsmart the opposition and that is what we saw with Hardik's captaincy. That's why I will keep Hardik as the captain.

"Hardik showed amazing form this season, he played some crucial knocks and just like KL Rahul, he can hit sixes at will. He has the brute power, his bat swing is beautiful , the stability when he wants to hit the ball, it is really nice. Hardik will bat at No.4," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar's T20 Team of the Season: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.