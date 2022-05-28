After Jos Buttler hit a record-equalling fourth century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to power Rajasthan Royals into their first final since 2008, former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed him as the best limited-overs player in the world, adding "by a country mile". Buttler smashed an unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries to help the Royals chase down 158 with ease in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in the final.

"The No 1 white ball player in the world (by a country mile btw) is at it again," Vaughan tweeted.

Buttler hit 10 boundaries and six sixes in his masterclass that helped the Royals reach the final.

Buttler's ton saw him equal Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a single IPL season. He now has 824 runs this season, as he became only the third ever player to go past the 800-run mark.

Only Virat Kohli (973) and David Warner (848) have scored more than 800 runs in a season, with both of them getting to their respective tallies in the 2016 season, when Kohli had also scored his four centuries.

Earlier, Rajat Patidar hit a fine half-century, but three-wicket hauls from Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna helped the Royals restrict RCB to 157/8.

Yashasvi Jaiswal then got the Royals off to a flying start before it turned into the Jos Buttler show.

Buttler has four half-centuries to his name as well this season, apart from his four tons.