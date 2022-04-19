Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a seasoned campaigner in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and on Monday, he showed why he is among the best in the business with a match-winning spell in a high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chahal took a hat-trick in the 17th over of the match to turn the momentum completely in Rajasthan Royals' favour and finished with figures of 5/40. The hat-trick saw him remove Shreyas Iyer, who was well set on 85, and Pat Cummins, who recently hit the joint-fastest IPL half-century, making it even more incredible in the context of the match, as KKR fell just seven runs short of the 218-run target.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's 5-wicket haul, including his hat-trick

Chahal's spell was so good, that he was named player of the match above Jos Buttler, who brought up his second century of the season.

It was also his best figures in an IPL match.

Chahal now has 17 wickets in six matches this season and is leading the race for the Purple Cap.

Buttler hit 103 off 61 deliveries to set up Rajasthan Royals for their mammoth score of 217/5. It was the highest score so far this season.

KKR were cruising in their chase before they lost Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell in quick succession.

Shreyas Iyer, who hit a 51-ball 85, kept them ticking, but Chahal's four-wicket over that included his hat-trick derailed their chase completely.

Bowling the 17th over, he had Venkatesh Iyer stumped off his first delivery before Sheldon Jackson played him for a dot and then took a single. A wide followed and then the leg-spinner trapped Shreyas Iyer in front.

Shivam Mavi was sent up the order in a bid to get a few quick boundaries, but he holed out after getting a top edge off his first delivery.

Pat Cummins came into strike and he too went for a golden duck as he was caught behind as Chahal completed his hat-trick and a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Promoted

Umesh Yadav kept them in contention with his knock of 21 off 9, leaving them 11 runs away from victory with the final over left.

But Obed McCoy dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh to seal the match for the Royals.