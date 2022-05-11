Delhi Capitals have endured a hard season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They lies in the mid-table with qualification for the play-offs looking a tricky affair. The Ricky Ponting-coached side, however, is not out of race and can still advance provided other results go their way too. The mood in the DC camp remains upbeat though and it was visible when the squad was boarding the bus for the match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The entire team started singing a famous Kailash Kher song 'Saiyaan' which left the former Australia cricket team captain Rocky Ponting startled and smiling.

Watch: Ricky Ponting geyting startled as DC sings 'Saiyaaan'

At a time when the Capitals need to win all their matches to hope for a fourth straight season of play-offs, DC captain Rishabh Pant needs to get his act together. Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on what is ailing Pant this season and the DC captain will do well to listen to his advice.

"The problem is that either he is trying to attack too early and losing his wicket or if he is set after that he is trying to whack every delivery for a six," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"He has to be a little patient and bat according to the situation of the match. He is a game-changer and the time has come for him to do that if Delhi Capitals are to qualify for the play-offs. He is batting at number 4 and not at number 6. He needs to score at least 60 or 70 runs if he gets to bat 10 overs. These 20s and 30s won't help Delhi," Gavaskar added.

Promoted

The former India great, who has been commentating on the tournament has watched Pant's game closely and feels that he needs to improve his shot selection.

"Shot selection has to be good and he needs to be more careful in that aspect," Gavaskar said.