Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans in Match 67 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a place in the playoffs up for grabs, RCB will eye a big win over table-toppers GT, who have already qualified for the next round. RCB have seven of their 13 games so far this season, while GT have won 10 from the same number of outings. RCB have heavily relied on skipper Faf du Plessis' form with the bat, while Wanindu Hasaranga has been impactful with ball, taking 23 wickets in 13 matches. GT, on the other hand, have managed to keep the balance between both the departments.

When will the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, May 19.

Where will the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match begin?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)