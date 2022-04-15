Deepak Chahar on Friday took to Twitter and wrote a message for his fans after he was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a back injury. Chahar had been out of action since India's T20I series against West Indies and was slated to miss the first half of IPL due to the injury. But a back injury during rehab put paid to his chances of returning for the rest of IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings had bought Chahar back for Rs 14 crore in the IPL mega auction.

"Sorry guys unfortunately I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See yaa soon," Chahar wrote on Twitter.

"Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," stated an official IPL release.

Chahar was last seen in action against the West Indies in February this year. He had picked up an injury during the third T20I in Kolkata.

The pacer has played in five IPL editions in his career so far, managing to take 59 wickets in 63 games. His best bowling figures in the competition are 4-13.