Having defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous two games, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are expected to field the same playing XI for their clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB, under the captaincy Faf Du Plessis, have been playing superbly and are currently placed at the third spot with five wins from seven games (NRR +0.251). Much will be expected from the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and the in-form Dinesh Karthik as RCB aim to dominate their opposition at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's what the RCB line-up can look like for their fixture vs SRH:

Anuj Rawat: The promising opener has been brilliant for RCB this season. The youngster bagged his maiden IPL half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) but was dismissed for only four runs off five balls during win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He will be aiming for a strong start vs SRH.

Faf du Plessis:The RCB captain was in blistering form against LSG, and smacked 96 runs off 64 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli: He hasn't been in good form and will be aiming to find his footing ahead of the T20 World Cup. He was dismissed for a duck against LSG.

Glenn Maxwell:The Australian all-rounder will be hoping for some consistency and making more crucial contributions.

Suyash Prabhudessai: The middle-order batter has been handy with his power-hitting skills and has also been equally good while fielding.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The spinner-allrounder has been in good touvh. He will be looking to add more runs to his tally with some more powerful hits.

Dinesh Karthik:The wicketkeeper-batter is enjoying his return to form and will be looking build on his momentum as his team's finisher.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan has been in excellent form for RCB this season and has picked crucial wickets. He is currently seventh in the Purple Cap race with 11 dismissals.

Harshal Patel:Last season's Purple Cap winner has been crucial for RCB this year too, and picked two wickets against LSG.

Promoted

Josh Hazlewood: He was the star player during RCB's win vs LSG. The Aussie pacer took four wickets in four overs and conceded 25 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: The Indian pacer has been dependable for RCB and will be hoping to pick more wickets. Against Lucknow, he took a wicket in four overs.