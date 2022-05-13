Jonny Bairstow's 21-ball half-century powered Punjab Kings to the highest score by any team in the Powerplay in IPL 2022 on Friday. Put in to bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis, PBKS raced away to a score of 83/1 at the end of six overs. The highest score in the Powerplay this season before this was when Delhi Capitals hit 81/0 against PBKS. While Bairstow smashed 59 off 22 in the Powerplay, opening partner Shikhar Dhawan fell for 21 off 15 in the fifth over.

The highest ever Powerplay score in the IPL also incidentally came against RCB, when Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine smashed 105 at the Chinnaswamy in 2017.

Bairstow started steady, hitting a single six as eight runs came off the first over bowled by Glenn Maxwell.

Then, he tore into Josh Hazlewood, smashing the Australian pacer for 22 runs.

13 runs came off the next over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Hazlewood then came back strong, to give away just 7 off the fourth over.

Dhawan started the fifth over well, hitting a six off the first ball by Maxwell, but was castled by the Australian all-rounder off the final delivery as PBKS scored just 10 off it.

But the wicket did not dampen Bairstow's mood, as he smashed 23 off Siraj's second over of the match.

Bairstow brought up his half-century off 21 deliveries and then hit the final ball of the Powerplay for a six to ensure a brilliant start for Punjab Kings in what is a must-win match for them this season.

He was eventually dismissed for 66 off 29 deliveries by Shahbaz Ahmed. He smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his fiery knock.