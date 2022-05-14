During Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat to Punjab Kings on Friday, Rajat Patidar hit a massive six that ended up injuring one unfortunate fan. During the ninth over of RCB's chase of 210, Patidar smashed Harpreet Brar over cow corner. The ball travelled a huge distance and hit a part of the stands under the railing and ended up hitting the fan. The camera panned to show a lady in the stands attending to the elderly fan, who looked to be in discomfort.

Watch: Rajat Patidar's monster six leaves elderly fan in pain

Patidar's six was a massive one at 102 metres. The right-hander ended up making 26 off 21 and was dismissed by Rahul Chahar.

RCB eventually made only 155/9 in reply to PBKS' 209/9, with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 35.

Earlier, some top-order carnage from Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and a strong finishing knock by Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) powered Punjab Kings to a huge total after they were put in to bat.

Bairstow's brilliant start powered PBKS to the highest score by any team in the Powerplay this season.

He smashed 59 off 22 in the first six overs as PBKS raced to 83/1 in that period.

Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice for RCB, while Harshal Patel returned figures of 4/34, but their heroics were not enough to contain Punjab to a chaseable total.

PBKS moved up to sixth spot on the IPL 2022 points table, with 12 points from 12 matches so far.

RCB remained at fourth after the match, with 14 points from 13 matches.