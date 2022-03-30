Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial match in IPL 2022 on Wednesday as Faf du Plessis' team looks to bounce back from a demoralising defeat to Punjab Kings in their opening encounter. One man who could be crucial for RCB in this match is wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, who knows a lot about KKR, having played for team and even led them in the past.

Karthik, who played an important cameo in RCB's season opener spoke about how he was feeling ahead of facing his former team in a video posted on social media by RCB.

"Been there for four years. Terrific memories of those 4 years. I enjoyed team and lot of respect for everyone in the backroom staff. The CEO is someone who was very close to me. Putting all those things into consideration I am very very nervous. I wan in an old school and now I have shifted and I am playing against the old school, so it is a bit different. I am excited but nervous would be a more apt word at this point of time," Karthik said.

KKR have a very strong spin attack and the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine will pose a threat to RCB batters. Karthik said he has given his inputs to the RCB team about the two bowlers.

"Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine are bowlers who have troubled everyone in the IPL and they wanted some inputs and I have given my two cents and we will now how important it has been in the way we play them in the match," Karthik said.

Andre Russell has been a match winner for KKR against RCB in the past with the bat and Karthik said that the team will have a plan ready for the West Indian power hitter.

"There is a plan for Andre Ruseell, he is an important player. But we have good bowlers as well, at this point of time we are looking at the wicket and conditions and if we bowl in the right areas we can pose a massive threat to him as well," the verean keeper-batter said.

Asked about which of his former teammates he will sledge, Kathik named Chakaravarthy on a lighter note.

"If Varun Chakaravarthy comes to bat I will definitely give him a mouthful in Tamil," Kathik quipped.