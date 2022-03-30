Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a great start against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of IPL 2022, with KKR losing four wickets with less than 50 runs on the board. Indian medium pacer Akash Deep has been the star of the show as he picked up the wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana.

While the bowler completed a caught and bowled to send Iyer back to the pavillion, it was Englishman David Willey who completed a spectacular catch by running backwards off Akash Deep's bowling.

Watch: Akash Deep sends back Nitish Rana in RCB vs KKR match

The medium pacer made great use of the short delivery as he dismissed both the batters by pitching the ball short.

Both left handers miscued the pull shot as the ball grew big on them as they attempted to pull their way out of trouble.

While Iyer checked his shot and got a leading edge, Rana went through with his but the ball didn't travel far enough.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis had decided to field first after winning the toss.