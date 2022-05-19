Matthew Wade was an angry man on Thursday after the Gujarat Titans batter was dismissed LBW while batting on 16 by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell. More than the score, it was his mode of dismissal that frustrated the Australian. After spin-allrounder Maxwell's delivery on the second ball of the fifth over angled in towards the stumps, Wade attempted a sweep shot and got hit on the pads. He was given out LBW and the GT batter straightaway went for DRS. He was convinced that he had edged the ball before it hit the pads.

As the DRS visuals played, it looked the ball might have touched the bat but UltraEdge showed no spike. The ball-tracking then showed that the ball was hitting the stumps as the on-field umpire's decision stayed. Wade was furious after the decision and even RCB's Virat Kohli came to calm him down. Even after Wade, who was part of the Australian 2021 T20 World Cup-winning team, left the field he could not keep calm. A frustrated Wade then threw the bat in the dressing room.

Watch: Matthew Wade is furious after given out

Batting first, GT skipper Hardik Pandya hit a superb unbeaten fifty while Rashid Khan played some sublime shots at the end to help GT post 168/5 in 20 overs against RCB. Earlier, batter David Miller departed for 34 runs. GT were jolted with two early wickets as Wade also departed after Gill was removed earlier.

The well-set Wriddhiman Saha was also run out to leave GT reeling at 62/3 inside nine overs. Earlier, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against Faf du Plessis-led RCB. GT have already qualified of the playoffs.