Chennai Super Kings stumbled to their seventh loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after suffering a 13-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium, Pune. No CSK batter managed to stay at the crease for long and as a result, the side was unable to chase down a 174-run target. Ravindra Jadeja once again failed to show any resistance with the bat and was dismissed after scoring just three runs.

Speaking after the game, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that he is not concerned about the form of Jadeja as batting at No.5 or 6 comes with its own set of challenges.

"No, I am not concerned. The T20 game can be tough and when you are batting at No.5 or 6, you do not get a lot of time to get your rhythm or tempo. We will look at it now and work out what the best order would be going forward. But, no I am not concerned about his form," said Fleming while replying to a NDTV query during a virtual press conference.

In the 10 matches this season, Jadeja has managed to score just 116 runs at an average of 19.33.

With the ball in hand, the left-arm spinner has taken five wickets with an economy rate of 7.52.

Speaking about the ongoing season, Fleming said: "I think we have been off in all departments really. We are not far away, in lot of games you can say we were really close in winning them. We had the games taken away or we were not good enough to get across the line. But that's usually the story of the competition if you are just off. All three departments have been below par."

Last week, Jadeja relinquished the captaincy of CSK and Dhoni decided to lead the franchise again in "larger interest".

Jadeja decided to give up the captaincy in order to focus on his own game. CSK are currently ninth in the points table with 6 points in 10 games.