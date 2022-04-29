In-form Rajasthan Royals will look to pull off a season-double over Mumbai Indians when both teams face-off in Match 44 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. RR won the first fixture between these two sides at the same venue by 23 runs. RR are currently second in the points table, having won six of their eight games so far. MI remain firmly rooted to the bottom and are yet to win a game this season.

When will the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, April 30.

Where will the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match begin?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)