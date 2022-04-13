Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After winning their first two games, RR's winning-run was haulted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the Sanju Samson-led side made a good comeback in their previous game, and defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by three runs. GT, on the other hand, saw their three-match winning-run ended by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last time out.

When will the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, April 14.

Where will the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match begin?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of RR vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)