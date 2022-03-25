Just a day before the start of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals found themselves in a rather difficult situation off the pitch. The franchise's social media team decided to post a caricature of team captain Sanju Samson, as part of its campaign to engage fans. But this did not go down well with Samson, who took to Twitter to express his disappointment. "Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional. @rajasthanroyals," Samson wrote on Twitter,

While it was difficult to initially understand whether this was part of some banter between the team and its captain, things became clear after the franchise deleted the tweet.

Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022

In the initial tweet, the Royals had posted a photo of Samson in the team bus and had drawn a cap and sunglasses on it with the caption "Kya khoob lagte ho..." with a laughing emoji.

After Samson expressed his displeasure, the franchise took to social media and posted an official announcement in which it mentioned that it will relook at its digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon.

"In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the statement added.

Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.