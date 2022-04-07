Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. PBKS are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with four points from three games. In their previous outing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11, Punjab came out on top, winning by 54 runs. Meanwhile, GT are third in the league standings and are unbeaten in their debut season. Gujarat have registered four points in two fixtures and will be aiming to maintain that run. In their previous fixture, they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs.

When will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, April 8.

Where will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match start?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.