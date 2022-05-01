On Saturday, Mumbai Indians rode on Suryakumar Yadav's half-century against Rajasthan Royals to register their first win of the season after a disastrous start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign which saw them lose the first eight matches. Jos Buttler's 67 was not enough for Rajasthan, who would be disappointed with their performance with the bat. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli hit his first half-century of the season, but Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to a six-wicket defeat against the rampant Gujarat Titans, who have all but sealed a spot in the playoffs. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller starred in yet another thrilling chase for the Titans, who were under the pump at one point.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans, with 16 points from nine matches, consolidated their position on top of the IPL 2022 points table. RR, meanwhile, are still second on the table with 12 points, but the gap at the top increased after Saturday's matches.

Lucknow Super Giants are third, with 12 points as well, while SunRisers Hyderabad complete the top four, with 10 points from eight matches.

RCB have now played 10 matches, but only have 10 points and are fifth after three consecutive defeats.

Delhi Capitals are sixth with eight points, while Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are seventh and eighth respectively.

Chennai Super Kings are ninth, while Mumbai Indians are still languishing at the bottom of the table, but have finally opened their account with the win on Saturday.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler extended his lead at the top of the run-scorers' charts with his third half-century of the season. He now has 566 runs in nine matches.

KL Rahul is behind him at second place, with 374 runs.

Hardik Pandya had a rare failure with the bat, but managed to stay third in the run charts with 308 runs, while MI youngster Tilak Varma is fourth after his impressive knock of 35.

Varma and fifth-placed Shikhar Dhawan both have 307 runs to their names so far.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal took just one wicket against MI to take his tally to 19 for the season and is the leading wicket-taker this season.

Promoted

Kuldeep Yadav is still in second place with 17 scalps.

Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan are all tied on 15 wickets and round off the top five.