Gujarat Titans coasted past Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai thanks to a brilliant all-round display by Hardik Pandya. Hardik hit an unbeaten 87 off 52 deliveries and was ably assisted by Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31* off 14) as GT posted 192/4 in their 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson then struck thrice and so did debutant Yash Dayal as RR failed to chase the target despite winning the toss and opting to field.

IPL 2022 Points Table

With the win, Gujarat Titans have shot up to the top of the IPL 2022 points table, with four wins in five matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore follow behind them, having all registered six points in five matches so far.

Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad have both played four and won two, and they are seventh and eighth respectively. Chennai Super Kings, with two points, are ninth, while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table, having lost all five of their matches.

Orange Cap Race

Hardik Pandya briefly took the Orange Cap from Jos Buttler in Thursday's match, but the Englishman hit a fine half-century of his own to go back to the top of the run charts. He now has 272 runs and a big lead over the rest. Hardik, of course, is second after his consecutive half-centuries. Shivam Dube is third with 207 runs, while Shubman Gill follows at fourth with 200 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer, who hit 29 off 17 deliveries against Gujarat Titans, is at fifth with 197 runs to his name.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal picked just the one wicket on Thursday, but it helped extend his lead on top of the race for the Purple Cap. He leads the charts with 12 wickets and is followed by Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Wanindu Hasaranga, who all have 10 wickets each.

Lockie Ferguson, with eight wickets, is in fifth place.