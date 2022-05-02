Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was in sizzling form against SunRisers Hyderabad as he played a 99-run knock to help Chennai Super Kings post 202/2 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter playing at his home stadium -- MCA Stadium, Pune, displayed great footwork and hand-eye co-ordination to get the better of SRH pace attack. The right-handed batter was looking set for a hundred but he perished just one-run short in the 18th over of the innings.

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri praised Gaikwad for his knock against SRH and he said that the batter plays express pace like most do against medium pace.

"So much to like about RG. Plays express pace like most do against medium pace. He will get there in time. No Doubts. Classy stuff tonite @Ruutu1331," tweeted Shastri.

Gaikwad did not break a sweat while tackling the pace of Umran Malik and he just stayed firm at his crease, maneuvering the ball wherever he liked. The lofted six he hit off Umran over mid-off was a sight to behold.

The batter along with Devon Conway put on 182 runs for the opening wicket. This was the highest opening partnership in this season of the IPL and also the highest for any wicket for CSK across all seasons of the tournament.

Gaikwad is just the second batter after Suresh Raina to have scored 99 for CSK in the IPL. While Raina remained unbeaten on this score, Gaikwad got dismissed.

Against SRH, CSK batted first and the MS Dhoni-led side posted 202/2 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock of 99 while Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 85.

Mukesh Choudhary then took four wickets as CSK restricted SRH to 189/6, registering a win by 13 runs.

CSK are ninth in the points table with six points and they will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

