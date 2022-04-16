Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face each other in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. In-form PBKS are currently placed third in the points table with three wins from five games. SRH, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak and will pose a major threat to PBKS' chances to bagging crucial points. For PBKS, skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan will be key, while SRH will depend on the heroics of captain Kane Williamson.

When will the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, April 17.

Where will PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

What time will the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match begin?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)