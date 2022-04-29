Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels Punjab Kings should drop their star batter Jonny Bairstow from the playing XI for the game against Lucknow Super Giants. Bairstow, who was bought by PBKS for Rs 6.75 crore during the IPL 2022 auction, has failed to get going so far in the tournament. The Englishman has managed just 47 runs in five matches. Ahead of their game against LSG, Chopra said that Australia pacer Nathan Ellis should replace Bairstow in the playing XI, adding that PBKS need more firepower in their bowling attack.

"I think PBKS need to address one issue in this match. They need pace on this surface. Rishi Dhawan is a good option and bowls well, but he is a medium pacer. For this match, they can think about getting Nathan Ellis in. They can think about leaving out Jonny Bairstow to bring Ellis in for this game. Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kagiso Rabada can stay as the other three overseas players in the team. I feel they should give it a thought," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Ellis, on the other hand, was bought back by PBKS at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

So far, the 27-year-old has played just one game, and remained wicketless.

He was also part of the franchise last season, taking just one wicket in three matches.

PBKS are currently seventh in the points table with four wins and four defeats so far.

They now face fourth-placed LSG at the MCA Stadium in Pune later today.