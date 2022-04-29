Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Punjab have eight points from as many games in the IPL 2022. In their previous outing, Punjab defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Opener Shikhar Dhawan was in blistering form and smacked an unbeaten knock of 88 runs off 59 balls, including nine fours and two maximums. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawan bagged two wickets each for PBKS' bowling department. Also, Lucknow are currently fourth in the standings with 10 points from eight games, including five wins and three defeats.

Here's how PBKS might line up against LSG:

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS captain could only register 18 runs off 21 balls during the win against CSK, and has failed to convert his good starts in the ongoing season.

Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan was in imperious form against CSK and is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race with 302 runs in eight games. He has scored two half-centuries.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan was in good form against Chennai and registered 42 runs off 32 balls (two fours and two sixes), which helped Punjab post a strong target of 188 runs. He will be aiming to build on his form in the upcoming fixture.

Liam Livingstone: After a good start to the ongoing season, Liam Livingstone's form has dropped for Punjab. The all-rounder could only muster 19 runs off seven balls, including a four and two sixes. Also, he bowled only one over and conceded 12 runs.

Jitesh Sharma: The wicketkeeper-batter has been dependable for PBKS in IPL 2022. Registering 125 runs in six games, he has been handy with the gloves too.

Rishi Dhawan: The domestic veteran played his first match of the ongoing season against Chennai and took two wickets.

Kagiso Rabada: The Proteas pacer has been his team's pace spearhead and is also their second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with nine dismissals.

Rahul Chahar: Currently Punjab's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022, Rahul Chahar has registered 10 wickets in eight games.

Sandeep Sharma: Although he conceded 40 runs in four overs against Chennai, he bagged the crucial wicket of opener Robin Uthappa. Uthappa was dismissed for one run off seven balls.

Arshdeep Singh: Keeping up with his form, the left-arm pacer took a wicket against Chennai and conceded 23 runs in four overs.