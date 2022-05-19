The two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the IPL but that did not stop losing captain Shreyas Iyer to describe it as "one of the best games" that he has ever been part of. After being down and out chasing 211, KKR brought the equation down to five off three balls with the help of Rinku Singh. However, LSG somehow managed to eke out a thrilling last ball win to qualify for play-offs and dash KKR hopes at the same time.

"I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding," said Iyer after KKR's exit.

"I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn't time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him."

KKR had to win to stay alive in the tournament.

"It was a do or die situation for us, even after losing two wickets in the powerplay our mindset was to go for the chase and take it close as possible and put them under pressure." On the season, he added: "It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku.

"The vibe has always been positive in the dressing room and we never hit the panic button. I have built a really good relationship with Baz (McCullum) and he is someone who is calm and composed even when the situation is going out of the way, you can go and talk to him at any point of the game.

"He's got that aura when he walks around the players and never judges the players, all of us are equal for him," he said.

"Way Mohsin is going, he will be playing for India soon"

Winning captain KL Rahul was relieved to finish on the right side of the result.

"I should probably get paid more for games like these. Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. Good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket.

"Can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs. For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant," said Rahul.

Talking about Quinton de Kock, who struck a superb unbeaten 140 to set up the win for LSG, Rahul said: "I was a spectator today in the last few overs. He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly.

"What we lacked in some of the games were that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did."

He was also all praise for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who returned with three wickets.

"Mohsin has been outstanding for us in the last few games. He's got the skills but the key thing has been his knowledge of when to use those skills.

"He'll be donning the Blue jersey soon the way he is going. India is always looking for left-arm pacers and he is right there," said Rahul.