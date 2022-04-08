IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants are off to a great start in their first season in Indian Premier League as they are currently placed second in the points table, having won three of their four matches. KL Rahul's team lost its opening match narrowly to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the impressive Delhi Capitals.

LSG have found a great balance in their team with the likes of KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni starring with the bat so far, while the young duo of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have held their own with the ball.

The addition of Jason Holder to the side has provided more depth in both bowling and batting.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith spoke about the team after their win over Capitals on cricket.com and said that on paper the team looks like it would struggle but they are performing well.

"Every time you look at their team on paper, you think they're going to struggle. But they're actually playing well as a team," Smith said.

"Their bowling attack is not outstanding on paper, but they do their job; they function well in partnerships. They're in the tournament now. Their confidence is up and they're pushing the older IPL teams."

Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.