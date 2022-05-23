The IPL 2022 has reached its business end where Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight it out in the play-offs to reach the final. Titans and Royals will contest the qualifier 1, while Super Giants and Royal Challengers will fight it out in the Eliminator.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that he could never have predicted this play-offs line at the start of the tournament. He even said that he wouldn't have believed if someone has told him that these four teams will be in the play-offs.

"I wouldn't have believed if someone would have told me that Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore would reach the playoffs.

"I think this reality dawned upon us when these four teams played a few matches and the way they played the matches. We started believing that they too have a chance. I don't think I predicted this line-up either. Rajasthan and Bangalore were definitely not among my picks and perhaps out of the two new teams I might have picked one.

"I am surprised for sure but the best four teams of this season are playing in the playoffs," Sehwag summed up on Cricbuzz Live.

In case Rajasthan Royals fail to win the title then IPL will witness a new champion this season.