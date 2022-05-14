Ambati Rayudu created a massive flutter on Saturday after tweeting that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 would be his last. The Chennai Super Kings veteran batter's tweet came at 12:46pm but was deleted almost an hour later. It created a massive confusion on whether the ongoing edition was truly the “last IPL” for Rayudu, as claimed by the 36-year-old in his now-deleted Tweet. In 12 matches in the IPL 2022 , Rayudu has scored 271 runs at an average of 27.10.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years,” tweeted Rayudu. “Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey.”

He later deleted the tweet. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has now clarified that Rayudu is "not retiring."

"He was a bit disappointed that he was not doing well. So, he mistakenly put out that tweet. I have explained things to him. He is not retiring," Vishwanathan told NDTV over a phone call. "He will be with us."

Rayudu was bought for a handsome sum of INR 6.75 crore CSK in the IPL 2022 auction but has failed to find consistency this season.

Promoted

Rayudu is the third-highest run-getter for CSK this season after Ruturaj Gaikwad (313 runs) and Shivam Dube (289 runs).

CSK are already out of the playoffs race after their loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous match. In 12 matches so far, CSK have won only four and sit at the ninth position in the 10-team league.