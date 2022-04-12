After losing their first four games, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to get their season up and running when they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. MI were comfortably beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game while Punjab Kings (PBKS) were edged out by Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last ball thriller. The Rohit Sharma-led MI have been pretty inconsistent in both departments, and will look to put on an all-round show against a well-drilled PBKS side.

When will the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, April 13.

Where will MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match begin?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

