Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, David guides it to point.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge? There was a sound! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. David looks to push at it but seems to have missed it. Rishabh takes it and appeals. The finger stays down. NO review taken after a chat but guess what, Ultra Edge shows a spike. A big, big opportunity has gone by.
Drinks! 65 runs needed in 33 balls. With big hitters next to come, Mumbai should take this game deep and will hope to get over the line. Delhi have been good so far but need to continue the good work. An exciting finish awaits. Also, Tim David walks out now.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The well-set Brevis is out of here now! He does not make most of the life and Delhi now in a strong, strong position. 65 needed in 33. A slower one, well outside off, holds in the surface too. Brevis swings, he gets an inside edge and it shatters the stumps.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! Outside off, Varma hits it hard through point for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, Brevis probably was not expecting it, it is pushed down to long on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An extra to begin! Short and down the leg side, Brevis looks to pull but misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Kuldeep's spell! A tidy last over from him. On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Brevis pushes it to covers. Dots are gold.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Brevis pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to be innovative! Tries to play the reverse sweep, this is bowled outside off. Brevis misses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Brevis calls for it and makes it! Slower one on the pads. Varma tickles it to short fine leg for a sharp single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one now, it is flicked to mid-wicket for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg. Varma rocks back and tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. It is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Brevis strokes it to point.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How costly will that drop will be! Tossed up, full and on off. Brevis skips down and heaves it right off the middle and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Pant has put down one he should have taken! He was probably distracted by the bowler's presence but still should have taken it. Kuldeep could have had two in the over. How costly is this going to prove? Slower and on middle, the slog sweep comes out, once again since the length is dragged back, there is extra bounce, it goes off the top edge towards the right the wicket. Pant runs and looks to take it but spills it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Varma is off the mark! A full one on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
Tilak Varma is the new man in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the big wicket, the huge wicket of Kishan and he falls 2 short of a half ton. He was batting beautifully and was taking the game away. Brilliant from Pant. He stuck with Kuldeep and Kuldeep has delivered. Tosses it up on middle, shortens the length a touch. Kishan looks to play the slog sweep. Extra bounce and hence, it goes off the top edge. Warner moves to his left from long on and takes it. Delhi back into the game. 84 in 51.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up wide outside off, Brevis lifts it over covers for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Kishan sweeps it through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Kishan steps across and hits it straight down for a single to end the over. 30 runs from the last two overs. Momentum shifting towards Mumbai's side. 86 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) A floated ball, on middle. Kishan times his wrists shot to deep mid-wicket and collects a brace.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Too full and just outside off. Kishan kneels and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum.
10.1 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on middle. Brevis chops it to point for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 160, are 103/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.