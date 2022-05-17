Mumbai Indians (MI) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. MI are currently bottom of the IPL 2022 points table and are already out of playoffs contention. In 12 games, they have registered six points, including three wins and nine losses. All eyes will be on Daniel Sams, who bagged three wickets to help Mumbai defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous fixture.

Here's how MI could line-up vs SRH:

Ishan Kishan: With two more games remaining for MI, Ishan Kishan will be aiming to score big. The wicketkeeper-batter hasn't been able to justify his price tag and was dismissed cheaply against CSK, after registering only six runs off five balls.

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain has got good starts this season but has failed to convert them into big scores.

Daniel Sams: In MI's previous game, Daniel Sams was promoted higher up the order but could only muster one run off six balls. Despite his poor knock, Sams' heroics with the ball won MI the match.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma was once again crucial for MI, playing an unbeaten knock of 34 runs off 32 balls as his side successfully chased down a target of 98 runs in 14.5 overs.

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs failed to impress vs CSK and was dismissed for a two-ball duck. He will be hoping to make his mark, if given another chance.

Hrithik Shokeen: Hrithik Shokeen adds more depth to this MI squad and will be looking to contribute more with both bat and ball.

Tim David: Tim David has finally begun to justify his role as a finisher. He will be looking to build on his performances.

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh was good with the ball against CSK and took a wicket in one over, conceding five runs.

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer was once again clinical for Mumbai in their previous fixture. He will be seeking to build on his momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith was in good form vs CSK and took two wickets in three overs, conceding only 27 runs.

Kumar Kartikeya: The spinner was in top form against CSK and accounted for the dismissals of Dwayne Bravo and Simarjeet Singh.