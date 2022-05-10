Chennai Super Kings' defence of the Indian Premier League title they won last season was left in tatters after the team won just one match out of their first six games. But with MS Dhoni back at the helm of affairs after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down, CSK have won two of their last three matches. And the man at the centre of these wins has been Devon Conway. The New Zealand batting star has hit three back-to-back half-centuries after returning to the playing XI. Conway was dropped after CSK's opening match before he left the IPL bio-bubble for his wedding.

Speaking about CSK's decision to drop Conway after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was dismissed for 3, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that will be something the team will be regretting now.

"After playing just 1-odd match, he (Devon Conway) was dropped. The way Conway has been batting, Chennai will be regretting their earlier mistake. They will be thinking 'we made a mistake; we couldn't utilise him properly'. Conway has class. I watched his entire innings, he has all types of shots. He plays 360-angle shots, plays the reverse sweep, and the (conventional) sweep. He uses his feet well as well. The bowlers don't know which shot he's going to play. Conway played a magnificent innings on a pitch where the ball was gripping," Kaif was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

The New Zealander made his mark in the tournament in Dhoni's first match back as CSK skipper. The left-hander blasted an unbeaten 85 not out, forging a record partnership for the team with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad who was dismissed for 99.

In the next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which CSK lost, Conway was once again amongst the runs, scoring a fine 56.

On Sunday, the left-hander was at his devastating best, smashing 87 runs off just 49 balls to help his team post a total of 208 for six. Conway took a particular liking to DC's bowling star Kuldeep Yadav and smashed him to all parts of the ground.

In the end, Delhi Capitals fell well short of the target, bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs.