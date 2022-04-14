Dewald Brevis yet again gave a glimpse of his immense potential in IPL 2022 as he slammed Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes to give Mumbai Indians a fighting chance of chasing down a target of 199 runs. His 25-ball knock of 49 was eventually not enough as Mumbai slumped to its fifth defeat on the bounce this season, losing the match to Punjab Kings by 12 runs. Here are a few tweets on Brevis' incredible hitting from last night:

Dewald Brevis is an incredible player already .. 18 yrs of age .. !!! What a great early signing the @mipaltan have made .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 13, 2022

Dewald Brevis can play. Wow! #IPL — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) April 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma himself came on the ground to appreciate Dewald Brevis' striking during the last timeout. One of the finest knock of this season. pic.twitter.com/iTX6oByzrt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2022

God sent Dewald Brevis for those who didn't witness ab de Villiers. #babyAB pic.twitter.com/GjrJ8oRJiM — Ajith (@Messjith) April 13, 2022

Dewald Brevis,



First 10 balls Next 15 balls pic.twitter.com/8iSfCHEWel — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) April 14, 2022

But Brevis' four sixes in the over, the last of which is now the longest six of IPL 2022 have become the biggest talking point from the encounter with fans and pundits talking about the youngster's great talent.