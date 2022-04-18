KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium and this helped Lucknow Super Giants post 199/4 in the 20 overs. Avesh Khan then returned with three wickets and in the end, Lucknow registered their fourth win of the ongoing IPL 2022 season. Rahul had brought up his century in the 19th over of the innings and he then celebrated in his trademark "shutting the outside noise" style, covering his ears with his fingers.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar however has said that he does not understand the reason behind celebrating in this way when you have scored a century.

"This is something which I do not understand. He is shutting down the noise but when you have got a hundred, you want to take in the applause. He should do this when he has scored four, five, six runs but when you got a hundred, take it out enjoy the applause everybody is applauding you, " Gavaskar told Star Sports during the mid-innings break.

With this knock, Rahul is now just the second captain after Virat Kohli to score multiple centuries as the captain of a franchise. Rahul had earlier scored a century while leading Punjab Kings in 2020.

Rahul is also now the fourth batter in the IPL to score at least two tons against a single franchise. Rahul has two centuries to his name against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Playing against the Mumbai Indians has brought out a different side to Rahul as he has registered 764 runs against Mumbai with 2 centuries and 5 fifties to his name.

Batting first, LSG posted 199/4 in 20 overs. Chasing 200, Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis showed glimpses of brilliance but it was not enough as Mumbai Indians stumbled to their sixth loss in a row.