Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. KKR are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with eight points from 11 games, including four wins and seven defeats. Meanwhile, MI are bottom of the standings with four points from 10 fixtures (two wins and eight losses).

Here's how KKR might line-up against MI:

Baba Indrajith: In his debut IPL season, Baba Indrajith hasn't been able to find his momentum yet. In their previous fixture, he was dismissed for a six-ball duck during the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch has struggled for form this season. He is expected to keep his place in the playing XI but will be looking for some form.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR captain has been his side's highest scorer this season with 330 runs in 11 fixtures. He will be hoping to help his side grab a win vs MI.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana was dismissed cheaply during the loss to LSG. He lost his wicket to Avesh Khan for two runs in 11 balls. He will be hoping to bounce back to form.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh had a rare poor showing for KKR in Match 53, registering only six runs off 100 balls vs LSG.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder was in good form against LSG and will be hoping to build on that in the next game. He smacked 45 runs off 19 balls and also took two wickets.

Sunil Narine: The West Indies all-rounder has been impressive with the ball. He hasn't been consistent with the bat and will be looking to work on that aspect.

Anukul Roy: The young spinner failed to take a wicket against LSG, conceding 27 runs in three overs. He was also dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Shivam Mavi: Shivam Mavi took a wicket against LSG but was very expensive. He conceded 50 runs in four overs.

Promoted

Tim Southee: The Kiwi pacer has been in good form for KKR this season and has taken 11 wickets in six fixtures.

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has taken a wicket in two games. He will be aiming to keep his place and make his mark in the IPL, with Umesh Yadav expected to miss out with injury again.