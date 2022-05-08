MI vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2022: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2022fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday. MI have won two back-to-back games vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) and will aim to register their third victory of the tournament. KKR, on the other hand, were dominated by RR on Saturday and will look to bounce back.

When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, May 9.

Where will the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

What time will the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)