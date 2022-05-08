Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday.
Highlights
- MI will take on KKR on Monday in IPL 2022
- MI are coming off from 2 back-to-back wins
- MI are placed last in the points table with 2 wins from 10 games
MI vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2022: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2022fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday. MI have won two back-to-back games vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) and will aim to register their third victory of the tournament. KKR, on the other hand, were dominated by RR on Saturday and will look to bounce back.
When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?
The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, May 9.
Where will the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?
The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai
What time will the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?
The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match?
The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match?
Promoted
The live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)