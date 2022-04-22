Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson hailed MS Dhoni after the veteran wicketkeeper-batter guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Thursday. Chasing a total of 156, CSK needed 42 runs in the last three overs, but Dhoni kept his composure and took his team to victory. The former CSK skipper remained unbeaten on 28 off 18 balls, scoring 16 runs in the last over, which was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat.

Watson, who is currently the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, revealed how excited he was while watching Dhoni bat.

"In my bed, I was shouting at the TV. It was awesome," Watson said on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Watson further lauded Dhoni for holding his nerves, adding that he wouldn't have been so calm in that kind of a situation.

"That was a special game. It went super deep as it always does with Dhoni. He's so calm. I wouldn't be so calm. Pretorius, who was batting with him at that time, nearly ran himself out a couple of times because he was on the edge of his seat," he added.

Despite the win, CSK remained 9th in the table with four points from seven games so far.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are yet to win a game this season, and sit at the foot of the points table.

MI will now face Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 24, while CSK face Punjab Kings on Monday, April 25.