Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma can tweak the combination of the team and replace Kumar Kartikeya with Arjun Tendulkar for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. In the last two games where MI secured wins, Kumar didn't get an opportunity with the bat and went for plenty runs with the ball. This could prompt Rohit to bring in the services of Arjun considering his skills as a bowling all-rounder. MI are currently at the bottom of the IPL Points Table with two wins from 10 games.

Here's how MI can shape up against KKR:

Ishan Kishan: Ishan finally roared back to form with a brilliant 45-run innings against Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batter will look to continue his good run and give his team a decent start at the top.

Rohit Sharma: Fans were eventually greeted to a Rohit Sharma special when the skipper blasted 43 runs off 28 balls vs GT. The good start went a long way in helping MI win.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar had a rare failure in their game vs GT but still is MI's most consistent bet this season and will continue to occupy the all-important one-down spot.

Tilak Varma: Tilak has been a revelation in IPL 2022 for MI and has performed brilliantly with the bat at the crucial number 4 spot.

Tim David: David's quick-fire knocks have proven to be invaluable for MI in IPL 2022. The right-hander proved his worth specially in the last match where he helped his side get over the line with a 44-ball innings off 21 balls.

Kieron Pollard: Pollard's woeful form has continued and despite his team winning the last two games, he scored only 14 runs combined in both the innings.

Daniel Sams: Left-arm pacer Sams' wicket-taking ability has helped him keep his place in the side. His ability to take a wicket and break partnerships has proven to be priceless so far.

Murugan Ashwin: The leg-spinner inclusion in place of Hrithik Shokeen in the last game paid dividends as he took 2 wickets for 29 runs in his 4 overs.

Arjun Tendulkar: The most-awaited debut could be on the cards as Rohit could tweak his combination to include Arjun in order to utilise his all-round abilities in place of Kumar Kartikeya.

Jasprit Bumrah: Although Bumrah has had a poor IPL by his standards so far, he continues to be the backbone of the bowling arsenal.

Riley Meredith: Meredith would like to keep aside his poor outing vs GT, where he went wicketless, and move ahead and aim to perform better in the coming matches.