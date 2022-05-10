Mumbai Indians suffered their ninth loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as they suffered a 52-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. The batters displayed a disappointing performance as Mumbai Indians failed to chase down KKR's score of 165. Jasprit Bumrah had taken five wickets for the Rohit Sharma-led side to restrict KKR to 165 but the batters failed to capitalise. However, during KKR's innings, a funny incident happened and it left everyone including Rohit Sharma in splits.

On the fifth delivery of the 10th over, Kieron Pollard was charging into bowl, but the ball slipped out of his hand, and hit the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney. After that, both Pollard and Rohit were seen laughing.

Pollard has had a disappointing season so far as he has just 144 runs in 11 games. With the ball in hand, Pollard has taken four wickets at an average of 31.59.

Talking about the game between MI and KKR, the latter batted first and posted 165/9 in 20 overs. KKR were cruising at 123/2 in the 13th over, but there on, Jasprit Bumrah showed his class to take five wickets and restrict KKR below the 170-run mark.

Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana scored 43 runs each for KKR.

No Mumbai Indians batter was able to stay at the crease for long periods, and in the end, they were bundled out for 113. Cummins took three wickets while Andre Russell took two to help KKR register a 52-run win.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points.