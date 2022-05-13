Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have had a season to forget as the MS Dhoni-led side failed to qualify for the playoffs after being beaten by Mumbai Indians on Thursday. A lot has happened in the CSK dressing room since the start of the season, with MS Dhoni stepping down as captain ahead of the start of the season. With Ravindra Jadeja stepping in as captain, CSK endured one of their worst starts in the IPL, winning two games from a possible nine.

In order to focus more on his game, Jadeja decided to step down, putting Dhoni back in charge of the team.

While analysing CSK's season and the whole captaincy saga, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that the "management was not serious", and added that they should return next season with a fresh approach.

"I felt that the CSK management was not serious. If Dhoni leaves, what are they going to do? Why did they suddenly give the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja? Only they could explain the decision. They need to come next season with a clear mind. The players they need should be retained," Akhtar said during an interaction on Sportskeeda.

Akhtar also spoke about Dhoni's future, adding that veteran wicketkeeper-batter will always be an "asset" to the team.

"If Dhoni wants to come as a mentor...he did the same for India (in 2021 T20 World Cup) and if he wants to continue playing for next two seasons then great. Even if he does take up the role of a mentor or even the head coach and decides to take CSK from there on, it won't be a bad decision either. He's an asset," he added.