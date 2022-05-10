Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will square off on Tuesday evening at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Currently, Lucknow Super Giants are at the top of the table while Gujarat are at the second spot. Both these teams have 16 points but Lucknow are ahead on the basis of net run-rate. When these two sides faced each other earlier this season, it was Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans that prevailed. Lucknow last defeated Kolkata Knight Riders while Gujarat are entering this contest after suffering back-to-back losses.

When will the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, May 10.

Where will the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match begin?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

