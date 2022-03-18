Story ProgressBack to home
Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of IPL 2022: Report
News agency PTI quoting, ESPNcricinfo, reported that Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of IPL 2022 beginning March 26.
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood has reportedly been ruled out of IPL 2022.© AFP
Highlights
- Mark Wood has been reportedly ruled out of IPL 2022.
- Wood picked up an elbow injury during 1st Test against West Indies.
- IPL 2022 will begin on March 26.
England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury. A report in Espncricinfo said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.
New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.
The Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.