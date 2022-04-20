Dinesh Karthik has been in fine form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season after being roped in by the franchise during the IPL mega auction. Karthik is currently leading RCB's run-scoring charts with 210 runs in seven matches. The veteran wicket-keeper's form and his performances as a finisher have prompted many to compare him with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers. Ahead of RCB's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), de Villiers shared his views on Karthik's purple patch, saying that he was shocked with the latter's form this season.

"The form he is at this moment and he has already won RCB 2-3 games. He looks like he is in the form of his life. I don't know where that comes from because he hasn't played a lot of cricket. But man, he looks in good form and he plays around the wicket 360 degrees," de Villiers said during an interaction on VUSport streaming.

The former RCB batter also admitted that watching Karthik play this season almost made him feel like returning to action.

"He almost makes me feel like I want to go back and play some cricket again, watching him play. He gets me excited, plays under pressure in the middle order and he's got a lot of experience and if he keeps his form up there is a good chance that RCB are going a long way up," he added.

RCB moved to the second spot in the points table after beating LSG by 18 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Promoted

Skipper Faf du Plessis stole the show, smashing a brilliant 96 to take RCB to a total of 182 for six.

Josh Hazlewood delivered the goods with the ball, as his spell of four for 25 helped RCB restrict LSG to a total of 163 for eight.