The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans face Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, in a crucial match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. In the clash of the table-toppers, both of whom are on 16 points, the winner will be assured of a place in the playoffs. Before the match, the toss was witness to some hilarious scenes. Rahul pulled Pandya's leg in spectacular fashion as the match between the two news IPL franchises got off on a light-hearted note.

Rahul tossed the coin as Pandya called 'heads.' The latter started celebrating as he had made the right call. But Rahul, in a mood for banter, said: "Tails bola hai na?" However, the match referee Narayanan Kutty clarified that the call was indeed heads.

Watch: The banter at the LSG vs GT match toss

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons Gujarat Titans are playing a fearless brand of cricket but at the same time they are not thinking too much about the result.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "Gujarat are playing with such freedom and they are fearless (in approach). There's no fear of the world in their game and that's why they are winning."

"Of course, you wish to win even when you are playing in your backyard but a loss doesn't mean that it's an end to the world, that's the approach with which they are stepping on the pitch. They are enjoying their game and playing positive cricket."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has backed Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to win the match against Lucknow and become the first team to qualify for playoffs.

"Gujarat Titans are going to win the match against Lucknow Super Giants and they will become the first team to qualify. The Hardik Pandya-led side is very strong. Rashid Khan is in great form and coach Ashish Nehra is giving them just the right amount of confidence. This team is difficult to beat," Harbhajan said.