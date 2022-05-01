IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt To Field vs MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2022, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live IPL Score Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and opted to field vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. SRH are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from eight fixtures (including five wins and three defeats). In their previous outing, SRH crashed to a defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT), losing by five wickets. But the franchise also had many positives to look at including Umran Malik's five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, CSK are ninth in the standings with four points from eight fixtures (two wins and six losses). The franchise lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous fixture, losing by 11 runs. The upcoming fixture will also see MS Dhoni take over CSK's captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja had taken over the baton from Dhoni ahead of the ongoing season but hasn't been at his best yet. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks:
- 19:02 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live: SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to fieldSRH captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to field vs CSK.
- 18:30 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live: Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other 18 times with CSK coming out on top with 13 wins. Meanwhile, SRH have won in five occasions.
