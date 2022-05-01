SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and opted to field vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. SRH are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from eight fixtures (including five wins and three defeats). In their previous outing, SRH crashed to a defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT), losing by five wickets. But the franchise also had many positives to look at including Umran Malik's five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, CSK are ninth in the standings with four points from eight fixtures (two wins and six losses). The franchise lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous fixture, losing by 11 runs. The upcoming fixture will also see MS Dhoni take over CSK's captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja had taken over the baton from Dhoni ahead of the ongoing season but hasn't been at his best yet. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks:

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune