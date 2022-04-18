Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, RR vs KKR LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek Momentum vs Rajasthan Royals In Mumbai
IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live IPL Score Updates: RR face KKR in Match 30 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
IPL Score 2022, RR vs KKR Scoreboard: Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals.© BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday. RR are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from five games. The Sanju Samson-led franchise will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after having lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, KKR are sixth in the standings with six points from six games and have a lower net run rate than Rajasthan. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit also lost their previous fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), crashing to a seven-wicket defeat. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Match 30, Indian Premier League, 2022, Apr 18, 2022
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- 18:20 (IST)IPL 2022: Hello and good evening!Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Toss to follow shortly!Stay tuned.
