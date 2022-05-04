IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a solid start against Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl. At the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that Moeen Ali has replaced Mitchell Santner in the team. RCB are on a three-game winless run, and will look to get their campaign back on track with a win. CSK, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games, which has given their playoffs hopes a much-needed push. RCB have been pretty inconsistent in both departments, and their top-order is ye to fire on all cylinders. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from MCA Stadium, Pune