IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli Gets RCB Off To Steady Start vs CSK
IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a solid start against Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl. At the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that Moeen Ali has replaced Mitchell Santner in the team. RCB are on a three-game winless run, and will look to get their campaign back on track with a win. CSK, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games, which has given their playoffs hopes a much-needed push. RCB have been pretty inconsistent in both departments, and their top-order is ye to fire on all cylinders. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
- 19:38 (IST)IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live: BOUNDARY!Pitched up, moving slightly away! Kohli manages to edge this past second slip for a boundary. Good start this for RCB.Live Score; RCB: 12/0 (1.3)
- 19:34 (IST)IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live: FOUR RUNS!On the pads again, slightly short this time. Kohli effortlessly picks out the gap towards the vacant fine leg boundaryLive Score; RCB: 6/0 (0.5)
- 19:31 (IST)IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live: HERE WE GO!RCB are underway! On the pads from Choudhary, and Kohli pushes one towards the leg side. Just one run.Live Score; RCB: 1/0 (0.1)
- 19:28 (IST)IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live: ACTION ABOUT TO BEGIN!Match is about to start! RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are out in the middle. Mukesh Choudhary has the new ball in his hands.
RCB remain unchanged while CSK make an alteration in their playing XI! Moeen Ali replaces Mitchell Santner!
- 19:01 (IST)IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live: CSK WIN TOSS!CSK have won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni elects to bowl.
- 18:47 (IST)IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2022. RCB look to get back to winning ways and face a resurgent CSK, who have won two of their last three games.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!